Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 256,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 835,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,659. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.