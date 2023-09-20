Wanchain Price Tops $0.18 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.22 million and $688,594.03 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,090,861 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

