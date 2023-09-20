Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

