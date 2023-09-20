Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

