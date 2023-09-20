Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VET opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

