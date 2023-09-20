Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.66.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
