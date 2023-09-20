Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,133 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,276. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

