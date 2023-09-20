Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

