Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 923,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,254. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.