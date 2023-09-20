UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.87 and its 200-day moving average is $486.80. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

