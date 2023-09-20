Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 77,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

