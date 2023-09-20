Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

