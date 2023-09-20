Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

CMI stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.