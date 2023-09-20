Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after buying an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 115,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,987. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

