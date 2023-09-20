Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $73,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,071 shares of company stock worth $143,917,503 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

