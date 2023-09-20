Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 2,532 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

