Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. RTX comprises 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

