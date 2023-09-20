Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 9,517 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

