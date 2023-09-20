Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 9,919 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

