Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

