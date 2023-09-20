Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

