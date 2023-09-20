Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 947 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $446.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.18 and its 200-day moving average is $429.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

