Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

