Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $389,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

KO stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

