Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 12,650 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 4,383,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,192,254. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

