Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,465 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.