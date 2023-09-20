Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

