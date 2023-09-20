TCP Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 39,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,219. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

