TCP Asset Management LLC Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,022,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

