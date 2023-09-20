Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. 952,786 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

