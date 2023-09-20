Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.43. The stock had a trading volume of 242,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,512. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

