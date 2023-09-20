Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,888. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

