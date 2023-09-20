Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448,650. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

