Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

