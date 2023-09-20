Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.
Tarena International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.