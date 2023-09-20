Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

