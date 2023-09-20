Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.