Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.4 %

SSYS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys



Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

