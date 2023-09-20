StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
United-Guardian Price Performance
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 41.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
