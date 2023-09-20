StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $172.15.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.