StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

MXC opened at $13.39 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

