StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC opened at $13.39 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.