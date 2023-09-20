StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Further Reading
