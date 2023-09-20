StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,240.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,723,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock worth $4,856,571 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

