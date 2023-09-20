SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.