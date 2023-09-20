SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

