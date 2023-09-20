Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Decreases By 8.3%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,772,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 4,114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,573.3 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

CFTLF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

