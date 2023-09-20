Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Decreases By 8.3%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,772,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 4,114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,573.3 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
CFTLF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
About Chinasoft International
