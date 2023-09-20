Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declines By 7.7%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

