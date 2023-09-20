Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 346,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. 24,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

