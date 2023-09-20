Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 386,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,388. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

