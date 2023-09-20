Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,007 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.52. 65,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,419. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

