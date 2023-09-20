Secure Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,257,504. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.